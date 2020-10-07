1/1
Anita Vivian Sherrer
1954 - 2020
SHERRER
Anita Vivian Sherrer's Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, 10/08/2020 @ 11:00 a.m. First Timothy Baptist Church, Pastor Frederick D. Newbill, Sr. Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3221812103. Viewing and Burial will be held Friday, 10/09/2020, at Mt. Salem Church in Washington, Georgia under the direction of McClendon Memorial Funeral Home.
Arrangements Entrusted to The Mortuary We Trust, HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204, (904) 598-9808
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Timothy Baptist Church -- Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3221812103
OCT
9
Viewing
Mt. Salem Church
OCT
9
Burial
Mt. Salem Church
Funeral services provided by
HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 598-9808
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

