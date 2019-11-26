|
|
Antzaklis
Ann Lotte Antzaklis, 81, died peacefully Friday, November 22, 2019, at Arbor Terrace in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Born and raised in Gunzenhausen, Germany, the daughter of Georg and Magdalene (Reinhardt) Weiss. She is predeceased by her husband Vasilis Bill Antzaklis. She met Bill in Toronto, Canada and they were married in 1961. Ann was an accountant in her early years and later worked with her husband, managing several dry cleaning companies and rental properties. She proved to be a smart business woman. Ann loved to travel and was fluent in three languages. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.
She leaves three sons, Panagiotis Tracy Antzaklis (Beth), Stephen George Antzaklis, Christian Bill Antzaklis (Ashley); her grandchildren, Stephen, Alex, Kinsley, and Jack Antzaklis.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00am to 11:00am at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel followed by a graveside service at 11:00am at Oaklawn Cemetery, with Pastor Nathan Loewen officiating. The family is requesting donations to one of Ann's favorite charities, the Jacksonville Humane Society, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019