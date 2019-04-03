MURPHY

Mrs. Ann Byrd Murphy passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was a graduate of Brooklyn High School – for Homemaking- Class of 1954. Mrs. Murphy was employed by the City of New York as a Nurse, where she rendered over 20 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a member of African American Cultural Society (AACS) of Palm Coast and the Civil Service Employee Association.

Mrs. Murphy was predeceased by her husband, George David Murphy; parents, Rufus and Sarah Rogers; daughter, Ms. Sheryll Murphy; and sister, Mrs. Marion Lewis. Survivors include her granddaughter, Mrs. Natasha Currie (Clifton); great granddaughters, Lajay Bennett and Zariyah Currie; sisters, Betty Henderson Davis; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service celebrating her life will be held 11:30 AM, FRIDAY, April 5, 2019 in the Rufus E. Payne Memorial Chapel of the mortuary. Mrs. Murphy will rest in the mortuary for visitation FRIDAY from 10:30 AM until the hour of service. Friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.