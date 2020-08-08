Einfalt
Ann Louise Einfalt, 85, passed away after a prolonged illness on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at the McGraw Center Hospice Center in Jacksonville, FL. She was a resident of Cypress Village.
Ann was born on February 12, 1935 in Northampton, PA to the late Arlene (Stroh) and "Butch" Perdick. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, the late William Goldstein. She graduated from Northampton Area Joint High School in 1953, subsequently earning a Bachelor's Degree from Kutztown State Teachers College in PA in 1957. On August 12, 1957, she married her beloved Stephen J. Einfalt Jr., of Allentown, PA in Texas while he completed navigator training with the USAF. The couple was married nearly 40 years until his death on October 22, 1996.
Ann never met a stranger. She worked as a teacher, dabbled in the dramatic arts at the local Civic Theatre Victoria in Texas before starting their family. After his service, the family moved quite a bit throughout their lives in the northeast part of the US with Steve's job. They had a hobby of refurbishing historical properties when transferred to a new location.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, gardener, house and furniture renovator, and reader. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, but survived by her two sons: Dr. Eric S. and daughter-in-law Suzanne Einfalt of Birmingham, AL, and Marc W. Einfalt of Jacksonville Beach, FL.; and her five grandchildren: Stephen J. Einfalt, Nicole (Nikki) E. Einfalt, William N. Einfalt, Margaret (Meg) G. Einfalt, and Carly M. Einfalt.
A private funeral service will be held by the family due to Covid 19. Ann will be interred next to her husband, Stephen at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
The family wishes to express their special thanks and deepest appreciation to Dr. IIicia Shugarman and her amazing team at the Wilson Cancer Care Center in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They will be forever in their debt.
