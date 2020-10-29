Golian
Mrs. Ann L. Golian, age 98 or Orange Park, FL passed away on October 24, 2020. A native of Johnstown, PA., Ann grew up on a farm, the youngest of 8 children born to Stephen Cernak and Theresa Benyako Cernak. At the age of 16 she became the lead singer of a country-western band called, "Honey and the Buckaroos". She sang and yodeled so well she hardly needed a microphone and acquired the nickname, Honey. That nickname stayed with her and she became "Aunt Honey" to all her nieces and nephews.
Ann attended St. Stephen's Catholic School and was married at St. Stephen's Catholic Church on October 13, 1951. Later she was an active member of St. Peter's & St. Paul's Catholic Churches and the Woodvale Olympic Club. In 1997 she moved to Jacksonville so she could be near her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her generosity, quick wit, wonderful memory, and her sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Golian, 7 brothers and sisters and her daughter, Jayne Posey. She leaves behind her daughter, Joann Freeman, granddaughters; Angela Laflin, Carrie Freeman, Lacey Anderson, Heather Freeman, Amanda Posey and grandson, Justin Posey as well as 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She also has many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday November 6, 2020 at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 9401 Staples Mill Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244. Entombment will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Family members and friends will gather on Thursday evening Nov. 5th from 5-7 PM at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL.
Current guidelines permit as many as 50 persons in attendance at the visitation, and the use of a protective mask is required at the funeral home and the church. All are encouraged to share remembrances of Ann on the Tribute Wall at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com