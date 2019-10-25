|
Langley
Ann Weaver Langley
May 20, 1939 – October 24, 2019
Our beloved Medora "Ann" was called peacefully home to be with the Lord. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on May 20, 1939 to Earl Russell Weaver and Medora Hambaugh Weaver. The family moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1953. Ann graduated from the former Landon High School in 1957 where she was a Cheerleader and a National Junior Olympic Swimmer. In 1961, she earned a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Florida where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. On June 9, 1961, Ann married her high school boyfriend, Ronald L. Langley. After a two year stint as an Army wife in Fort Benning, Georgia, she moved back to Jacksonville, Florida along with her husband and four month old daughter, Kathy. Ann began teaching the third grade at San Jose Elementary School in Jacksonville, but after the second daughter, Jan, was born, her full time job was being a mother, wife and community volunteer. Throughout her life, Ann made time to be an active volunteer for the Girl Scouts, Young Life, Junior League and 's annual garage sale. Loving the Lord, she spent endless hours with Vacation Bible School at Southside United Methodist Church and produced a Cookbook for the Christian Family Chapel where she was an active member. However, she still had time for fun, playing on the "A" tennis team at San Jose Country Club and traveling with her family.
Ann was predeceased by her parents and older brother, Robert E. Weaver (Judy). She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Langley, and her children, Kathryn Ann Langley and Jannette Langley Cerovich (Jeff). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Hance E. Langley, Emma D. Cerovich, Rachael Ann Cerovich and R. Langley Cerovich. Ann is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Southside United Methodist Church at 11:15am on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Community Hospice of NE Florida, Southside United Methodist Church or .
