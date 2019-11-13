Home

POWERED BY

Services
HEWELL AND SON FUNERAL HOMES - JACKSONVILLE
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-737-4855
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Moratore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Piller and Joey Moratore

Add a Memory
Ann Piller and Joey Moratore Obituary
Moratore
Ann Spiller and Joey; Ann passed away 11/12/19. She was born on 5/21/38 in Montezuma, GA. Joe passed away 7/12/15. He was born on 8/25/42 in Jacksonville, FL. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. They were both retired from CSX Railroad Corp. Their children are Beth M. Baker (deceased 4/26/16), Susan Osburn (Todd). Grandchildren: Brian Goguen (Siobhan), Sean Goguen (Jenna), Matt Goguen (Jie), Francesca Osburn Arnold (Dallan), Priscilla Osburn, and Harper Osburn. Great-Grandchildren: Charles, Tiffany, Shellby, Makayla, Mariska, Nolan, William, Olivia, Sadie, and Caius. Joe's urn was placed in Ann's arms for burial. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11:00 AM with Father Matthew Ibok officiating with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 A prayer service will be held Monday at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
"TOGETHER FOREVER"
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -