Ann Turnage Shumer passed away peacefully at home with her husband of 53 years by her side on August 22 after a long and brave battle with pulmonary disease. Born on September 1, 1939, in Jacksonville, FL, to Laura and Thomas Turnage, she grew up in Live Oak. She moved back to Jacksonville as an adult where she worked for the American Red Cross and later met her husband, Bob.
The ultimate hostess, Ann loved to cook and entertain, making parties for large crowds look effortless. When she was not in the kitchen, she could be found sewing, gardening, or spending time with her family. She and Bob loved to travel and were fortunate to see much of the world together. Escaping the heat, they spent summers in Whitefish, MT, where she was happiest sitting on their back deck overlooking the river and mountains and growing flowers she could not raise in Florida. She never met a stranger and had a gift for making everyone she met feel comfortable and loved. She was treasured by many, and for those who loved her, no amount of time with her would ever be enough.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Shumer, daughter Laurie (Mark) Gelman, son David (Missi) Shumer, grandsons Robert (Courtney) Shumer, Thomas and Michael Gelman, Jacob and Adam Shumer, granddaughter Laura Margaret Gelman, and great-grandson Liam Shumer. She is also survived by her siblings Jane Turnage Jenkins, Laurie Turnage Braddock, and Thomas Turnage, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends who were dear to her. She is preceded in death by her parents and her eldest son, William Odom Shumer.
Due to current circumstances, no public memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or online at www.communityhospice.com/give
