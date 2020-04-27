Home

Anna Brown Obituary
BROWN
Anna Louise Frasier Brown, daughter of the late David and Bernice Coaxum Frasier, was born in Charleston, South Carolina on August 25, 1923. Anna transitioned from this earthy life to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was a member of the Greater Payne Chapel A. M. E. Church until the time of her death.
She lived in Jacksonville for the pass seventy years. Ms. Brown was educated in the public schools of Charleston County. Anna was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Henry Samuel Cornelius Brown. While married to Henry Samuel Cornelius Brown, they were blessed with ten children, one preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memories six sons: Henry Samuel Cornelius Brown (Bernice), Tyrone Edward Brown, (Detroit, Michigan), Edwin Ronald Brown, Anthony Lamar Brown (Lindy), David O'Connor Brown, and Bernard Eric Brown (Marva) of Jacksonville, Florida; three daughters Doris Jackson Mack, Beatrice Arlene Hardaway, Vanessa Wells Smith (Roy) of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother David Frasier of Jacksonville, Florida , and one sister Earnestine Ross of Charleston, South Carolina; a host of grands, great grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
