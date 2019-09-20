|
|
Brubaker
With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Anna "Frances" Brubaker on September 19, 2019. Her family was at her side.
She was born April 5, 1930 in Lewistown, Pa. to the late Minnie Eliza and William Huffnagle. She had one sister, Barbara Shearer, now deceased, also of Lewistown.
Frances grew up in the Lewistown area, graduating from Lewistown High School in 1948. She then started nursing school in Pittsburgh, graduated, and returned home to Lewistown where she began working at Lewistown Hospital. It was here, at the hospital, where she met her future husband, Leroy S. Brubaker, in the Emergency Room. They married in 1952, and in 1953, the first of their two children were born, L. Stephen Brubaker. Their daughter Susan Michelle Brubaker was born in 1958. The family moved away from the family farm to Florida in 1962. Frances worked at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, The Beaches Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and for several doctors in private practice. She retired from Baptist Beaches in 1992, the same year her beloved husband retired from the Jax. Beach Police Dept. Their goal was to spend more quality time with their family and travel as much as possible together. Frances did travel extensively, visiting over 20 countries outside the U.S. After her husband died in 2000, she continued to travel some with family, friends, and coworkers (with whom she traveled to Russia and China).
She is remembered by her family as a loving, caring, compassionate, smart, feisty, and often stubborn woman. While she had a heart of gold, and a personality full of happiness and joy, you always knew where you stood with her. She was beautiful inside and out and gave liberally of herself and time to worthy projects, such as tutoring Turkish First grade students that did not speak English. These children shared her grandson Scott's class, and when he told "Grandma" of the need for them to get a special tutor several hours every day she welcomed the challenge. Grandma was also quite competitive and loved a good challenge. You could also find her playing the piano for the children's choir, making scenery for school plays (costumes too), teaching children songs in church and school, chaperoning field trips, and helping with whatever else was needed. She was a band parent for Susan when she was in the Fletcher Band, then for her grandson as well when he was in the band. She was given the nickname "Grandma Fletcher" by the band and band parents for all the ways she helped with the band and its activities. She was a mentor and guiding light to so many whether working with students, volunteering at church, or at work in the hospital where she helped shape so many nurses' careers, including that of her daughter. Frances also volunteered with the Jax. Symphony Guild, TPC, Red Cross and other worthy causes. She was a Red Hat Society Member, Queens Harbor Chapter. She was a member of Palms Presbyterian Church, and a member of the choir there. She also loved singing with the Singers by the Sea choral group. More than anything though she enjoyed being around her family.
Frances is survived by her son L. Stephen Brubaker (Dianne), and her daughter Susan M. Brubaker (Herb Butensky) with whom she lived. There are 3 grandsons: Matthew Brubaker (Megumi) of Okinawa, Japan, Josh Brubaker (Brandy) of Jacksonville, and Scott Entsminger (Lisa) of Jacksonville. Great grandchildren include Sara, Raina, and Kaylie. She was the best mother a child could ask for. When grandchildren came along, she was an immense presence in their lives being loving, energetic, fun-loving, and helping however possible. She dedicated her life to loving, caring and nurturing others, and while the family mourns her passing, they request that when you think of her please celebrate the memories you have for her. Her love for God, her family and friends, all things music, and animals was evidenced by all she did and how she lived. No loss, time or distance can take these memories away.
The family would like to thank her physicians that gave us extra years to be with her: Dr. Diez-Hoeck, Dr. Rama, Dr. Dinesh, Dr. Satpathy, Dr. Schoonover, Dr. Still, Dr. Kasraeian, Dr. Hoffman, Dr. Woeste, and JOI physicians Dr. Lancaster, Dr. Whitaker, and Dr. Frykberg. We also would like to thank the staff at BMC Beaches, and those at Life Care Jacksonville (where she visited frequently).
Services will include a Visitation with the Family on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6-8PM at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 South Third Street S., Jax. Beach. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5, 11 AM, at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 South Third Street, Jax. Beach. The Rev. Dr. Laurie Furr-Mancini will officiate. Burial will be at H. Warren Smith Cemetery, Jax. Beach, following the service.
In lieu of flowers (which she did love), please direct memorials to Palms Presbyterian Church or the Jax. Humane Society. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29, 2019