RUSSELL

Sunrise- April 11, 1929 Sunset- February 15, 2019

Anna Mary would like to let you know that her work here is done and she has finished the race. Her permanent residence has changed to a mansion on Hallelujah Square. She received a call many years ago and accepted the invitation. A reunion has been planned with all family and friends who have accepted this invitation also.

Her Husband Charles Russell along with her Parents, Daniel and Violet Mary Shope are already there. There is still time and plenty of room at this reunion, just accept the invitation prior to making the move.

She leaves behind her son, Paul Russell (Cece), Daughter, Carol Hohrath (Paul), grandchildren, Daniel Dagey (Amber), Jeffrey Russell, Steven Russell (Peace) and Micah Dagey along with her great-grandchildren, Christopher Dagey, Emmerson Dagey and her sister Grace Aucker.

Her days work is done, but her life continues....

A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 20th from 6 to 8 P.M. at Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville. A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21st, 11 A.M. at Rise Church 8081 Lenox Ave, Jacksonville with interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary