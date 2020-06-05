Cianci
Anna Ruth Cianci (Pope), age 72, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Neptune Beach, FL, passed away on May 26, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving family and friends.
Anderson McQueen Funeral Home
To read her full obituary, please visit AndersonMcQueen.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Anna Ruth Cianci (Pope), age 72, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Neptune Beach, FL, passed away on May 26, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving family and friends.
Anderson McQueen Funeral Home
To read her full obituary, please visit AndersonMcQueen.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.