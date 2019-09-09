|
Touchton
Born February 7, 1930 in Anthony Florida to William Holly Milligan and Maggie Vaughan, Anna Milligan Touchton --called Anarece by family-- was a fifth-generation Floridian. She died on September 6, 2019 after living in Jacksonville for 65 years.
Anna's Celebration of Life will be held on September 10, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park Chapel, located at 7242 Normandy Blvd., at 10:00 AM with visitation at 9 AM.
She retired from Duval County Schools after working 30 years as a school secretary at Thomas Jefferson School and Stilwell Junior High. She then trained as a medical transcriptionist and worked at the Borland-Groover clinic. In her most-recent job, Anna worked in the Fine Jewelry Department at Belk's. These jobs made many lasting friendships for her.
In the past few years, she made many friends through the Lane Wiley Senior Center, the German American Club, and her Bingo nights at the VFW. Traveling with friends was one of her greatest pleasures. Anna also devoted many hours to making pound cakes and desserts for friends and family.
Anna is survived by her brother Warren Milligan (Sandra); her four children Janis Byers (Tom), Matt N. Touchton, Jr. (Diane), Terry Touchton (Lynda), and Eric Touchton (Vicky); her eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, Matt N. Touchton, and later her caring friend, Harold Boree. Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019