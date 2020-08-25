VanHorn
Anna G VanHorn, age 77, of Jacksonville FL, went to be with the Lord from her home on Friday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born June 6, 1943 in Baltimore Maryland, she was the daughter of Agnes and Otto Ries. Mrs. VanHorn was a guard at Fort Holabird and she worked at Baltimore Biological laboratory. After moving to Jacksonville Florida in the early '70s, she became a school crossing guard and a leader of the PTA. She was Marcy in "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" Community Theater PBS. She coached many baseball teams and loved her community. She later retired from Publix in 2009. Anna was lovely called Oma and Granny Ann by her grandchildren. Anna loved life and lived it to the fullest! She will be remembered as a strong, loving, and compassionate lady who loved her country and God. Known as The First Lady Of Oceanway, she was truly one of a kind!
She is survived by her son, Michael B Yarber daughter, Kimberly Y Bloodworth; Grandchildren, Leanna Yarber, Zoey Yarber, Devin Bloodworth, Penelope Bloodworth, Khloee Yarber, and Daphne Yarber; Great grandchild Alastor Zenas Moten.
Due to COVID-19 and limitations, "Private" family only funeral services for Anna VanHorn will be conducted at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
