1/2
Anna VanHorn
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VanHorn
Anna G VanHorn, age 77, of Jacksonville FL, went to be with the Lord from her home on Friday, August 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born June 6, 1943 in Baltimore Maryland, she was the daughter of Agnes and Otto Ries. Mrs. VanHorn was a guard at Fort Holabird and she worked at Baltimore Biological laboratory. After moving to Jacksonville Florida in the early '70s, she became a school crossing guard and a leader of the PTA. She was Marcy in "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" Community Theater PBS. She coached many baseball teams and loved her community. She later retired from Publix in 2009. Anna was lovely called Oma and Granny Ann by her grandchildren. Anna loved life and lived it to the fullest! She will be remembered as a strong, loving, and compassionate lady who loved her country and God. Known as The First Lady Of Oceanway, she was truly one of a kind!
She is survived by her son, Michael B Yarber daughter, Kimberly Y Bloodworth; Grandchildren, Leanna Yarber, Zoey Yarber, Devin Bloodworth, Penelope Bloodworth, Khloee Yarber, and Daphne Yarber; Great grandchild Alastor Zenas Moten.
Due to COVID-19 and limitations, "Private" family only funeral services for Anna VanHorn will be conducted at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved