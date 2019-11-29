|
Abele
Anne Abele passed away on November 8, 2019.
Anne was born on January 20, 1942, in Pennsylvania. She was one of two children born to Irving and Edith Abele.
Anne's family moved to Jacksonville in the 1950s and she later graduated from Ribault High School. Wanting to pursue a career in nursing, Anne attended and graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing.
Immediately following graduation, Anne began working as a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital. She served as the nurse manager for the Emergency Department for most of her career and was one of the youngest people ever promoted to that position. She was known for her uncompromising commitment to excellent patient care. She retired after nearly 40 years of service but continued to stay in touch with her fellow nursing school graduates and co-workers.
Anne enjoyed her many friends, spending time with them at concerts, dining out, and other events. Music was particularly important, and she enjoyed many types of music, in particular, the music of Johnny Mathis and Bob Dylan. She was a life-long animal lover, caring for many cats over the years, supporting animal causes and performing many rescues. She was the first member of the Wildlife Rescue Coalition of Northeast Florida, becoming a lifetime member and supporter.
Anne is predeceased by her parents and her brother John.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wildlife Rescue Coalition of Northeast FL, 3930 Novaline Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277 www.wildlifecoalition.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019