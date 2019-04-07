MANN

Anne Elcan Mann, 92, passed away following a short illness on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019 while in the loving care and nurture of Community Hospice of Jacksonville, Anne was born February 5, 1927 in Blacksburg, Virginia to Gordon and Nancy Elcan. Anne and her family moved to the Jacksonville area in the summer of 1968. Anne's entire career in Jacksonville was spent in education, first as a teacher at Fort Caroline Junior High School, then for over 30 years as a Physical and Earth Sciences teacher and Art teacher, and ultimately as the Dean of Girls at the Bolles School, where she touched and enriched the lives and future educational endeavors of countless students and fellow faculty members. Anne was also a longstanding member of the Delta Kappa Gamma professional sorority for women educators. After retiring as an educator, she served her community of Lake Park, Georgia for several years by working at the Chamber of Commerce.

Anne was a spiritual woman, having served as deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church. She was a consummate cook, an avid reader, and enjoyed travelling and especially spending time with her children, grandchildren, and the multitude of dear friends she made over the years. She was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, and she opened her heart and her home to many of her honorary "children" over the years. She was loved by all who met her and will be remembered always.

Anne leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughters Virginia Mann (Eric Henderson) and Beckie Longshore (Doug), son Bill Mann (Pamela) and grandchildren Hunter Longshore (Riitta), Kristin Longshore Crimmins (Andy), Carlen May-Mann, Julian May-Mann, Will Mann and Reed Mann. A private family memorial for Anne will be held in her home state of Virginia at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida, or accessible online at support.communityhospice.com.