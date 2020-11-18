1/
Anne Goodwin Gordon
1932 - 2020
Anne Goodwin Gordon, 88, Lake Asbury, FL passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born to Charles and Mary Goodwin on February 19, 1932, in The Bronx, New York. In 1953, Anne earned her degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and went on to serve as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and later became an educator. She married William W. Gordon in 1961 and they raised six children. Anne was an FSU enthusiast and a former Jeopardy champion, remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, intelligence, love of animals, generosity, and tremendous family loyalty. She enjoyed Jimmy Buffet's music, murder mysteries, and crossword puzzles. Anne is preceded in death by two of her children, William Gordon and Patricia Gordon. She is survived by her loving husband William; children, Jill (Steve) Lefave, Thomas Gordon, Anne (Paul Safer) Schiefer, Michael (Julie) Gordon; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Anding; grandchildren, Colton, Patrick, Cassidy, William and Michael; and former son-in-law, Bob Schiefer. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is not yet planned and a private interment will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery. We would like to thank the compassionate staff of Community Hospice as well as all of her thoughtful caregivers. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Anne's honor to Operation Catnip at https://ocgainesville.org/donate Operation Catnip of Gainesville, FL •• P.O. Box 141023 Gainesville, FL 32614•• (352) 380-0940
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
