MCINTOSH

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Anne Griffin McIntosh will be held 11AM, THURSDAY, February 21, 2019 at Historic Mt. Zion AME Church, where she held faithful membership, Rev. Pearce Ewing, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Mrs. McIntosh passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019. She was a native of Stockton, AL, having relocated to Florida at an early age, where she received her education in the local public schools of Escambia County, graduating from Washington High School. Furthering her education, Mrs. McIntosh attended Washington Jr. College, Pensacola, FL and later Hunter College of New York. Affiliations include Stewardess and Steward Board of her church, League of Women Voters, Board Member of Daniel Memorial, Prevent Blindness, Life Member of NAACP, Founding Lifetime Member of Jack & Jill Inc. - Jacksonville Chapter, American Cancer Society, Women's Auxiliary – National Medical Association, President of Florida State Medical Association Auxiliary, National Council of Negro Women and Silhouette of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Mrs. McIntosh was predeceased by both parents, George and Millie Kennedy. Survivors include her husband, Charles B. McIntosh, M.D.; daughter, Ms. Donna L. McIntosh; grandson, Kenneth Byron Wells; brother, George Griffin (Virginia); devoted nieces, Kim McIntosh Turner (Mike) and Ms. Loneryl I. McIntosh; devoted nephews, Reginald Floyd (Barbara) and Veryl Floyd (Theresa); brother-in-law, Vernon Floyd(Josephine); a number of other relatives and friends. Mrs. McIntosh will rest in the mortuary for visitation WEDNESDAY from 5PM until 7PM with Jack & Jill Rites at 6:30PM and Thursday at the church from 9AM until the hour of service. Memorialization will be by Cremation.

Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.