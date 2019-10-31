Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Anne Marie Jackson, of Jacksonville FL, Alexandria VA and Marlborough MA, passed away on August 21, 2019. Born in Lowell, MA to the late George and Helen (Flynn) Dolan, she was raised in Lowell and Marlborough MA. She attended Anna Maria College where she received a degree in education. She was a passionate elementary school teacher for over 30 years having taught in Marlborough MA and Fairfax County VA. She also volunteered teaching CCD for many years at St Louis Church and St. Lawrence Church (Alexandria VA).
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Jackson and their son, Robert Jr.; her sister, Mary Margaret (Dolan) Trudeau; and brother, George W. Dolan. She leaves behind her two daughters, Mary Anne Rose (Charley) of Burke VA and Kathleen Harrison (CJ) of Jacksonville FL; loving grandchildren, Kyle Rose (Fiancé Demi Brown), Julianne Piscitelli (Anthony), and Mark Harrison (Fiancé Arien Peppers); her adored great granddaughter, Emma Piscitelli; nieces, nephews and multiple cousins. Lovingly known as Garba, she leaves behind a wonderful legacy of compassion and strength. We all love her very much and will forever miss her!
Burial services to be held at Arlington National Cemetery on November 12, 2019 at 9 am.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
