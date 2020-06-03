Phillips
Anne Phillips, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on June 1, 2020, at the age of 80. Anne spent the majority of her professional career as an office administrator for Heritage Paper, where she was employed for over 20 years. She was a long-time member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. Anne was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her sister Nancy Varner, sons Chuck Chambliss (Kathi) and Steve Phillips (Nancy), daughter Julie Middleton (Casey), and 4 grandchildren Peyton Middleton, Jakob Middleton, Trenton Phillips, and Emily Phillips.
Celebration services to be made at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.