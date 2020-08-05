Annetta Walker

WALKER
Mrs. Annetta Ross Walker passed away peacefully August 1, 2020. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools, graduating from Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1951. Furthering her education, she attended Hampton Institute, where she earned a B.A. degree and later the M.A. degree was conferred at Western Reserve University. Mrs. Walker was employed as a Librarian with Duval County Public School System, where she rendered over 31 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a member of the Mother's Board at Hope Chapel Ministries, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Jack and Jill, Inc. She was predeceased by her 1st husband, Oscar Brooks, parents, John Albert Ross, Sr and Mrs. Cora Wood Ross, granddaughter, Casey Johnson and brother, John A. Ross, Jr. (Shirley). Survivors include her children, Ms. Phyllis Walker, Philip Walker (LaShawn) and Ms. Cora Walker Johnson; grandchildren, Antwan Furlow, Dara Jefferson (Devone), Cheikh Walker-Williams, Cody Johnson, Chase Johnson, Kaylin Walker and Koen Walker; great-grandchildren, Julian, Darien, Caleb and DaVaughn; sister, Mrs. Beatrice Coker of Wilmington, DE; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other relatives and friends. A Private Homegoing Celebration will be held 10AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Rufus E. Payne Memorial Chapel of the mortuary, Apostle Jeanette C. Holmes-Vann, Pastor, Hope Chapel Ministries, officiating. Mrs. Walker will rest in the mortuary for a DRIVE-THRU viewing FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and in adherence to the CDC mandate, all attendees are asked to please wear a mask.
