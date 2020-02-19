Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Pius V Catholic Church
2110 Blue Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius V Catholic Church
2110 Blue Avenue
Boddie
Annette E. Boddie, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 13, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 2110 Blue Avenue. Ms. Boddie's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
