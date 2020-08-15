Gallaher
Annette Giles Gallaher passed away on August 12, 2020 at UF Shands Heart Hospital following complications from surgery. She was surrounded in love by her family.
Annette was born on April 29, 1942 in Jacksonville, FL to Lewis Millard Giles, Sr. and Martha Ann Bryant Giles. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Nancy Giles Ross (Jack). She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Larry, son Stephen Gallaher (Ann) and daughters Debbie Greene (Tony) and Misty Brown (Brad), as well as her 7 grandchildren, Shelby, Cody, and Zachary Greene, Clayton Gallaher, Hannah, Jack, and Ellie Brown, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by her brother Lewis Giles (Linda) and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as In-laws, all of whom she loved dearly.
Our mom, Annette, grew up in the San Marco area, where her parents owned and operated Giles Pharmacy and Drugstore. She, her brother, sister and friends spent many fun after school hours at the drugstore soda fountain while attending Landon High School, and then the new Englewood High, where she graduated c/o 1960. She spent her career in banking and met Larry while working at Prudential Bank in 1967, as he would seek her out each time he came in to make a deposit. They married six months later and his job took them to the Bahamas, Washington State, Arizona, Ohio and finally, back to Jacksonville. She retired from Florida Telco Credit Union in 2008 after 25 years. During retirement, she and Dad enjoyed traveling abroad, visiting Europe, taking cruises to Alaska and Mexico, as well as taking road trips to visit family throughout the U.S. Her favorite activities, however, were family get-togethers and attending anything that her grandchildren were involved in. She was beautiful, kind, gracious and loving. She truly was the heart of our family and we will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 am. at Southside Baptist Church, 1435 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. We ask that those who attend wear a mask and practice social distancing.
