Annette Moore, born October 10, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Vincent's Clay County. Her husband, Clarence W. (Pete) Moore was holding the hand of his dear wife and best friend as she passed. As a young woman, Annette worked for Farm Bureau as a secretary/receptionist. Then she worked several years in gardening at Hassel Nursery. Later, after many years, she retired from Anchor Hocking. Her and her loving husband Pete loved to cook together. They planted a vegetable garden every year and their yard was always full of beautiful flowers and plants. After a two week courtship that included one date to the Daytona 500, Annette and Pete were married in Folkston, Georgia on September 30, 1963. Their first home was a small apartment above the garage of Annette's parent's home. Then they built a house next door to Annette's parents where they raised their two children and helped to raise the five grandchildren that Annette's parents adopted. Later they moved to a new home on Old Plank Road where they lived for 39 years. For the past three and a half years, Annette and Pete have lived with their daughter and son-in-law where they enjoyed many social gatherings that included family and friends and they continued their love of cooking and gardening. Annette was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church for many years. Later she attended Old Plank Baptist Church where she and Pete participated in many church functions that usually included some of Annette and Pete's delicious southern foods. Annette Moore was predeceased by her parents, Ellis G. Hickox and Ruby L. Hickox; her two sisters, Mary Lee Hickox and Irma Lee Hickox. Annette is survived by her loving husband of nearly 56 years, Pete Moore; her two children, Wayne Anthony Moore (wife, Cindy) and Diana Gail Walden (husband, Ray); her eight grandchildren, Tony Moore, Kelly Griffis (husband, Brett), Chad Moore, Matthew Hines, Trevor Sison, Bailey Walden, George Smith and Jessica Smith (deceased); her ten great-grandchildren; her brother Raphard Hickox and her adopted siblings, Marilyn Clark, Malinda Heller, Robert Hickox, Richard Hickox and Michael Hickox. Visitation with the family will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard. Funeral Services will be at 12noon on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard with Reverend Rick Baldwin officiating. Interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019