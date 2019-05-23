Allison

On May 19, 2019 our beautiful and gracious Annie Laurie, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away surrounded by her loving family.

Born Annie Laurie Hill on March 14, 1921 to Mamie and Alfred Hill in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Commercial High School and worked for RKO records. In 1939, Annie Laurie met the love of her life, Albert. They were married on June 27, 1942 before Alfred's service in the Air Force during the WWII. After the war they started a family during his 20 years of military service. They lived in many states and European countries. Upon his retirement they moved their family to Palatka, FL where they shared many happy memories.

Annie Laurie is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Albert; her children, Randy (Callie), Bob (Katrina), and Kathy Heisler (David); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Annie's family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Chase and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to her during her last days.

A Graveside Committal will be held at 10:00 am on May 24, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 in Lane 3.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

