ROWE

Annie Grace Hickox Rowe, 82, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in Nahunta, GA to Charles and Josephine Hickox, Grace was one of 13 children. She called Jacksonville home for more than 60 years where she and her husband of 44 years operated a family business.

Her passion for travel, adventure, and the family cabin near Helen, GA was surpassed only by her intense love for family. She hosted numerous family gatherings, and her compassionate heart made her a second mom, encourager, caregiver and help to many. Grace's quick wit always entertained while her faith, strength and resilience both defined her and inspired all who knew the adversity she triumphed over.

Grace's family celebrates her life, rejoices in knowing she is with Jesus, and will dearly miss her until we are all reunited.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Rowe, her parents, and eleven siblings.

She leaves behind a son, Nick Morgan; daughter, Deborah D. Drew (Randal); grandchildren, Jessica (Morgan) Powell, William J. Barton, and Sarah Grace Drew; great-grandson, EricD. Chewning; sister, Derrell Baggs (David), and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Rev. Bill Driscoll, Rector, Redeemer Anglican Church will officiate a funeral service on February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Grace will be buried at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019