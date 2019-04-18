Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
HAMILTON
Ms. Annie Mae Hamilton a resident of Jax, FL passed 04/15/19. She was a member of New Redeem Miss. Bapt. Ch., 1614 E. 30th St., Rev. Derrick Mercer, Sr., pastor. Ms. Hamilton is survived by: a loving and devoted family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, 04/20/19 at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019
