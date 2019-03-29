BROWN

On Thursday, March 21, 2019 Mrs. Annie Pearl Brown transitioned peacefully and gracefully to her final rest with our Heavenly Father at the age of 89 years old.

The Jacksonville native and lifetime member of Saint Stephen AME Church was born on July 22, 1929 to the late Reverend Clyde Bivens and Gospel Promoter Extraordinaire Inez Daniels Bivens.

Education was always her passion and scholar she was, graduating from Old Stanton School, Florida Community College at Jacksonville and the University of North Florida where she pledged her beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

In 1953 she married the love of her life Charles McDonald Brown, Sr. The power couple made their mark on the city of Jacksonville breaking racial buriers in their careers, aiding in the opening of the first black golf course in the city and charitable efforts in the community.

Counselor Brown was the quintessential business woman working tirelessly at Winn Dixie for 25 years, Hubbard House for 10 year and Duval County Schools for 10 years before fully retiring in 1999.

Those remaining to cherish her life and legacy include one sister, three loving children and a host of grandchildren and family members.

The final farewell for Mrs. Annie Pearl Brown will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10AM in Saint Stephen AME Church, 913 W. 5th St., Jacksonville, FL 32209. Viewing Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-6pm at her church. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP/LFDIC 6507 W. Beaver Street.