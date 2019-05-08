|
YOUNG
Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Annie Young will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 11, 2019, at New Mt. Olive Church, 1420 Brady St, Pastor Ernest Taylor. She is survived by a daughter, Harriet Cooper; siblings, Charles (Greta), Keith (Jackie), Linda, Patricia (Vander), Sonja (Jeffrey), Juanita (Arlanders), Donna, Jawanda (Ezra); other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 7 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019