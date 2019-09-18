|
Bivens
Anthony Earl Bivins II was born on 02/25/1987 passed away on 9/15/2019 at the age of 32 after battling an illness. He is survived by his father Anthony Earl Bivins Sr, mother Juanita P. Bivins. Visitation will be held on Friday, 9/20/19 from 5 pm to 7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 9/21/19 at 3 pm. Both services will be held at Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service at 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL, 32211. To leave a message for the family and additional information go to the obituary section at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019