Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Anthony Earl Bivins II was born 02/25/1987 passed away 9/15/2019 at the age of 32 after battling an illness. He is survived by his Father Anthony Earl Bivins Sr, Mother Juanita P. Bivins, Visitation was held on Friday 9/20/19, from 5 pm to 7 pm, the funeral service will be held TODAY Saturday, 9/21/19, 3:00 pm both services are at Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service at 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL, 32211. To leave a message for the family and additional information go to the obituary section at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
