Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
1956 - 2020
Anthony Henderson Obituary
Henderson
Funeral service for Mr. Anthony Henderson will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Mr. Henderson will be rest in the mortuary for the visitation of friends on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 3-5 PM (CDC COVID-19 guidelines enforced and face mask is required). Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
