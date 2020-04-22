|
|
Henderson
Funeral service for Mr. Anthony Henderson will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Mr. Henderson will be rest in the mortuary for the visitation of friends on Sunday, April 26, 2020, from 3-5 PM (CDC COVID-19 guidelines enforced and face mask is required). Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020