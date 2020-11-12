1/
Anthony James (Tony) Jiminez
Jiminez
Anthony (Tony) James Jiminez, 64, passed away on October 27, 2020, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Lewis B. Arnold 1985 and Annie Pearl Arnold 2000. He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Gina Boyd Jiminez, his children Anthony (AJ) Jiminez, II, Thomas Jiminez, and Austin Jiminez; his parents Frank and Audrey Jiminez; his sisters Laura Mahoney (John) and Kathy Epting (Steve). Two nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces, and seven great-nephews.
Tony was a man with a heart of gold who adored his family, his church, and the Marine Corps. He served in the Marines for four years following in his father's footsteps. He was a member of Murray Hill Baptist Church and served as a Deacon, worked with the youth, and served in various capacities for many years. He loved to fish, ski, work on cars, and spend time with his family and friends. His kindness, positive attitude, and laughter will be sorely missed.
His memorial service was held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Murray Hill Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Doug Axtell. The service can be viewed at https://youtu.be/L9UBYrOrt9c. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association in Tony's name at www.diabetes.org/diabetes/donation.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
