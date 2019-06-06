KEENEY

On April 28, 1951, Anthony Maurice Keeney was born in Rome, Georgia to Grover Columbus "G.C." Keeney and Hazel Rebecca Maner Keeney. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war. He was a man of many trades working for Petrolane gas company as a driver and the Rome Fire Department as a fireman. He moved to Florida in 1985 and began his career in civil service working at NAS Jacksonville where he retired as a parts supervisor in 2011. He played as hard as he worked and some of his favorite hobbies included golfing, fishing, hunting, grilling, working outdoors in his yard, tinkering on cars and handy work around the house. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his children Anthony C. Keeney Sr. (Valeria), Kala Keeney Woodworth, and Kristen Keeney Pogorzala. He is survived by his siblings James Byron Keeney and Karen Keeney Gray (Everett), his 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended in-love family members from his friend and ex-wife of 25 years Shiela Oneth Keeney Forlaw (Keith). He was escorted to his Heavenly mansion on Thursday, May 23, 2019, by his father, mother, older brother Michael Aaron Keeney, along with many other family and friends who have preceded him in death. A celebration of life service will be held at Westside Baptist Church, 7775 Herlong Road Jacksonville, Florida 32210, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 pm lead by Brother Ray Mayfield. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you make a donation honoring him to the Fisher House, or Hospice unit at the James A Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, Florida which was a blessing to our family, a Veteran Charity Group of your choice, or the .

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019