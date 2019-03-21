|
|
IACOVELLA
ANTHONY PAUL IACOVELLA, JR., passed away on February 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony Iacovella, Sr. and Caroline Iacovella and brother Charles Iacovella.
Tony is survived by his loving wife Rosemary, son, Anthony Iacovella, III, daughter-in-law Amanda Iacovella, sisters-in-law Kathleen Iacovella, Vera Weddle (Jim), Margaret McKenna (Ed), brother-in- law Michael Pratt (Pat) along with several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Historic Old Church, 4214 Loretto Rd., Jacksonville, FL
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019