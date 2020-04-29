Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buggs-Bellamy Funeral Service
2936 Jerry Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-768-5000
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buggs-Bellamy Funeral Service
2936 Jerry Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Person
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Person

Add a Memory
Anthony Person Obituary
Person
The Service of Love, Graveside, for Mr. Anthony "Amp" Person is 10:00am, Saturday, May 2, 2020, Restlawn Memorial Park South, Moncrief Rd. A Virtual Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm in The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary. He is survived by his wife, Shautavia Person; daughters, Aniyah Person and TyShai Maple; grandmother, Alfredia O. Bullard; and a host of other relatives. Visitation on Friday from 4:00-7:00pm in the funeral home and Saturday at the cemetery from 9:00am until the hour of service. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane 32218, (904) 768-5000. Visit www.buggsbellamy.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -