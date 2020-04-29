|
|
Person
The Service of Love, Graveside, for Mr. Anthony "Amp" Person is 10:00am, Saturday, May 2, 2020, Restlawn Memorial Park South, Moncrief Rd. A Virtual Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm in The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary. He is survived by his wife, Shautavia Person; daughters, Aniyah Person and TyShai Maple; grandmother, Alfredia O. Bullard; and a host of other relatives. Visitation on Friday from 4:00-7:00pm in the funeral home and Saturday at the cemetery from 9:00am until the hour of service. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane 32218, (904) 768-5000. Visit www.buggsbellamy.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020