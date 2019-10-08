|
|
Robinson
Ms. April Marie Robinson (54) entered into rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Fri., Oct. 11 at the Southside COGIC, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor. April will rest for loved ones and friends on Thurs., Oct. 10 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Fri., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St., (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019