Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for April Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Robinson

Add a Memory
April Robinson Obituary
Robinson
Ms. April Marie Robinson (54) entered into rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Fri., Oct. 11 at the Southside COGIC, 2179 Emerson St., Bishop Edward Robinson, Sr., Pastor. April will rest for loved ones and friends on Thurs., Oct. 10 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Fri., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St., (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now