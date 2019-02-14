|
Ardith B. Dearstine, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on April 6, 1930 and has resided in Jacksonville for most of her life. Ardith was a member of the Moose Loyal Order on Lem Turner Road and was preceded in death by her husband, Albert E. Dearstine, Sr., her son, Albert E. Dearstine, Jr. and her daughter, Rebecca S. Dearstine. Surviving family include her sister & brother-in-law, Barbara Darlene & Thomas Miller and their family. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Edgewood Cemetery with Rev. Dave Malmberg, officiating.
