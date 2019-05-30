|
|
Lewis
The funeral service for Aretha Constance Lewis will be held 11 AM, Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street. The visitation will be 5 PM- 7 PM, Friday, May 31st, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019