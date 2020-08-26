Arlene Coleman

COLEMAN
Funeral Services for Arlene B. Coleman, owner of A. B. Coleman Mortuary will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219. Interment at Edgewood Cemetery. Viewing Monday from 11 AM to 7 PM at the mortuary and Tuesday from 10 AM until the hour of service at the church. She is survived by her mother, Ida Coleman. Arrangements entrusted to A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507.
