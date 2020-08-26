1/1
Arlene Coleman
COLEMAN
Funeral Services for Arlene B. Coleman, owner of A. B. Coleman Mortuary will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219. Interment at Edgewood Cemetery. Viewing Monday from 11 AM to 7 PM at the mortuary and Tuesday from 10 AM until the hour of service at the church. She is survived by her mother, Ida Coleman. Arrangements entrusted to A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0507
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of A.B. Coleman Mortuary, Inc.
