Arlene Francis Chalmers

Arlene Francis Chalmers Obituary
Chalmers
Arlene Francis Chalmers age 86 of Green Cove Springs, FL passed away November 7, 2019
She is preceded in death, by Albert Jack Chalmers, her loving husband of 51 years. She is survived by her sons Albert Jack Jr (Vernice); Daniel J (Michele); her daughters Carolann Spencer; Patricia McEuen; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Carol Imus; Cecelia Phadenhauer; numerous nieces; nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church-Fleming Island on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Garden Club of Orange Park 'ROADRUNNER CIRCLE' PO Box 1431, Orange Park, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
