Nealis
"Grace" Arlene Kramer Nealis, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Grace was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Henry and Miriam Kramer. While she was a successful business woman, radio personality, and inspirational speaker, Grace's underlying passion was for G-d and for people. She had many dear friends all around the world and was the founder of Gatekeepers which aimed to minister to the broken. She found meaning and purpose whenever she had the opportunity to share her heart with others. Grace was also always nearby to cheer the Florida Gators on to victory.
Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband James G.T. Nealis, MD and is survived by her five children Douglas, Gregory and his wife Melanie, James IV and his wife Jennifer, Patrick, and Peyton who all love and adore her with all their hearts. Grace was also a proud and absolutely incredible "Nana" to five precious grandchildren, Cailyn, Austin, Sophia, Madison, and Elliana. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Leitman as well as Brenda's children and grandchildren.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held at Southpoint Community Church at 7556 Salisbury Road at 1pm Monday, October 28, 2019. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Trinity Rescue Mission: Women and Children's Center (https://trinityrescue.org/programs/women-childrens-center/) at 622 West Union Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202 or the Tim Tebow Foundation (https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/), 2220 County Road 210 W, Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259. Grace had a true heart for people. She was a woman devoted to her family, dedicated to her friends, and whose life was driven by her faith in Jesus Christ. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019