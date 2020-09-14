Vandroff
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Arnold E. Vandroff passed away in Jacksonville, Florida, at the age of 91. Arnold is survived by Phyllis, his devoted wife of 66 years; three children, Cheryl (Steve) Roffman, Eileen Vandroff, and David (Tracey) Vandroff; six grandchildren, Mitchell (Michelle) and Elliot Roffman, Marc and Sara Goldsticker, Emily (fiancée Charlie) and Sydney Vandroff; three great grandchildren, Dean, Jude, and Zohara Roffman; sister, Barbara (Richard) Nykerk; and devoted caregiver and friend, Elizabeth Careathers. Arnold was born in Mt Vernon, NY, in 1929 to Etta and Nathan Vandroff. He graduated from the University of Florida where he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. After serving in the Air Force, Arnold and Phyllis moved to Jacksonville where he established and ran Vandroff Insurance Agency for over 45 years. Arnold was very philanthropic, especially for Jewish causes. A lifelong member of Temple Ahavath Chesed in Jacksonville, Arnold also served as the president of Jacksonville Jewish Federation and president of Independent Insurance Agents Association. Arnold was the best husband, father, and friend anyone could wish for. He loved travel, golf, the beach, the gators, socializing, and most important his family. A private service is planned. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to River Garden Staff Appreciation Fund www.rivergarden.org/donate
