KLEHM
Arnold Klehm, 77, of Jacksonville passed on January 27, 2019. Arnold was born to Edward and Eva on March 10, 1941 in Jacksonville. He was a graduate of Terry Parker High School and is survived by his two beloved daughters Jenny (Klehm) McKinnon (husband Brian McKinnon) and Marcie Klehm. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Sandra Irving and her family: Joseph Irving, Sherry Greenslet, Joe Irving, Brandie Humphrey and Josh Irving.
The Memorial Service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home located at 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, 32205, at the grave site just to the left of the main building on Saturday, March 2nd at 11am.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019