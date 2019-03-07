Home

Arthur "Man" Davis

Arthur "Man" Davis Obituary
DAVIS
The Celebration of Life for Arthur "Man" Davis is 11:00am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 1620 Helena St., Dr. R.E. Herring, Sr., Pastor. Interment: Restlawn South. Survivors include his children, Arthur Davis, Jr. (Vera), Leon Taylor and Anthony Norris; his mother, Mrs. Mary Davis; siblings, Bennie Davis, Jr, (Deborah), Deborah Mathis (Larry), Eileen Gresham, Satonya Wells (Darrell) and Anthony Davis, Sr. (Iris); and a multitude of family, adopted family and friends.
Visitation Friday in Mt. Bethel from 5-7pm, and Saturday from 10am until the hour of Service. Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane 32218, (904) 768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019
