Arthur Harvey
1956 - 2020
Coach Arthur Lawton "Buster" Harvey, 64, Palatka (native of Jacksonville) transitioned on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Buster, the son of Lawton Arthur and Thelma Lucille Harvey, was a 1974 graduate of Forrest High School; 1976 Associates degree at FJC; 1978 Bachelor's at Erskine College; and 1979 Master's at UNF. "Buster" was of the Baptist faith. He had a distinguished 33-year (1980-2012) basketball coaching career at Florida State College at Jacksonville; Edward Waters College; St. Johns River State College; and Jacksonville University. "Buster" will be fondly remembered as a fiery, meticulous, fair-minded, compassionate coach who genuinely touched the lives of countless young people including in the Upward Basketball program and also participated in AAU Basketball. Survivors: wife, Jennifer Ruth Harvey; daughter, Kimberly Lynne Harvey; step-son, Christopher Charles Rutherford; brother, Richard (Teresa) Harvey; sisters, Tina Raulerson, Kathy (Buddy) Harvey Dux, Jane (Ronnie) Harvey Robinson, Dayle (Phillip) Harvey McLaughlin, Gayle (Ricky) Harvey Dingle; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-thru processional tribute will be 12 noon, Monday, May 4, (attendees must stay inside their vehicle) with a private family memorial at 1 p.m., at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park. Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177. (386)312-0444
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
