phillips
Arthur Gary Phillips, age 74, passed away April 29, 2019. Arthur was a native and life long resident of Jacksonville, FL and served his country in the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith Phillips, sons; Joseph Phillips (Lauren) and Larry Phillips (Amy Barrow), a daughter, Danielle Bomhold (Curtis), sisters; Bonnie Morgan and Brenda Watts, and his grandchildren, Gage, Hannah, Alexis, Seth, Jordan, Payton and Nicholas.
Funeral services will be held, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 followed interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00pm on Wednesday, (Today)
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019