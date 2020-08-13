Skinner
Arthur Chester Skinner, Jr. - loving father, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather, friend and mentor to many - went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 7, 2020. Chester lived over 98 years in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida where he raised his family, operated a dairy business, served on multiple community boards and contributed to the growth and expansion of Jacksonville. He devoted his life to his faith, family and the encouragement and betterment of others. Chester was a devoted steward of the land, and was most at home joining his family at the annual Skinner Thanksgiving reunions held on the family property since the early 1950s.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 20, 1922, Chester attended The Bolles School where he graduated in 1940 as valedictorian, class president, battalion commander and honor cadet. He remained loyal to his alma mater throughout his life and developed a lifelong passion and joy to pass on educational opportunity to others.
Upon graduating from Bolles, Mr. Skinner continued his education at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree and was named valedictorian of his class in 1943. The definition of a student athlete, Mr. Skinner continued his pursuit of athletics during his time at Georgia Tech by participating on the football, basketball, track and wrestling teams. In 1999, Mr. Skinner was honored by being inducted into the Georgia Tech Engineering Hall of Fame.
Out of service to his country, Mr. Skinner graduated from Georgia Tech a year early to enlist in the U.S. Army and received his commission in the Seacoast Artillery at Fort Monroe, Virginia in April of 1943. Here he led the charge of making design modifications, testing and assembling super-secret radar units, as well as training personnel.
After completing his military service, Mr. Skinner returned to Jacksonville and was employed by Reynolds, Smith and Hills - a local engineering and architectural firm - before starting a new venture with his brother, Brightman. Together they formed Meadowbrook Farms, a wholesale and retail dairy company serving Northeast Florida. Following the sale of Meadowbrook in 1985, he committed his time to the family-owned businesses of farming and cattle, timber operations, real estate and investments.
While family operations kept him busy, Mr. Skinner was also deeply civic-minded and committed to the improvement of his hometown. He was instrumental in the planning and donation of family lands for the University of North Florida campus, J. Turner Butler Blvd., Interstate 295, St. Luke's Hospital and the A.C. Skinner Memorial Youth baseball complex - named in honor of his late father.
Chester served the Jacksonville community through his role as Director of American National Bank and founding Director of Memorial Hospital and Trustee of The Bolles School. He maintained a close relationship with Bolles through his ongoing support of the school, and his passion for student athletic programs where the Florida High School Activities Association formally recognized him for his outstanding contributions to high school athletics.
Mr. Skinner was also a life-long member of Riverside Park United Methodist Church where he met his loving wife of 45 years, Katherine Godfrey, who died in 1996. Together they raised four children with unwavering love and support. Six years later, he married Constance Stone - also a member of Riverside Park Methodist - and enjoyed the remainder of his life together.
Chester is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Chester Skinner and Virginia Brightman Skinner, his wife, Katherine Godfrey Skinner and his brother, Charles Brightman Skinner. He is survived by wife, Constance Stone Skinner; sister, Mary Virginia Skinner Jones; his four children, Arthur Chester Skinner III (Jenifer), Katherine Skinner Newton (Rusty), David Godfrey Skinner (Kim) and Christopher Forrest Skinner (Erin); 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Always a gentleman, Mr. Skinner will be remembered by his family and life-long friends as a loving father, deeply devoted to his family, true to his faith and generous with his talents, treasures and wisdom.
The family wishes to especially thank Edison Arnold, Jr. (PeeWee) - a trusted employee and friend for over 47 years; Pam Walker - Mr. Skinner's assistant for over 20 years; Fredricka Skerrett and Judy DePass - caregivers.
Due to Covid 19, the family will have a private graveside service and plan on having a "Celebration of Life" at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Skinner Family Endowment for Bolles Athletics.
