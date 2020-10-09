CREVENSTEN
Arthur Sonny Crevensten, 95, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on October 5, 2020, due to natural causes with his eldest daughter by his bedside.
Arthur was born on January 20, 1925, to Arthur Willing and Louise Henrietta Crevensten in High Point, North Carolina. In 1944, he joined the United States Army Air Corps to serve his country during World War II. He served in the 15th Army Air Corps, 98th Bomb Group, 344th Squadron as a Technical Sergeant. During this time he was primarily stationed in Lecce, Italy and fought as a top and tail turret gunner while serving as a flight engineer on mostly B-24 bombers in the Mediterranean Theatre. His missions included the oil fields of Ploesti. His exemplarity service earned him 4 Air Medals for heroic exploits including 2 oak leaf clusters. He always expressed his deep gratitude to and for the Tuskegee Airmen that flew alongside them as escorts. They never lost a plane when the brave Tuskegee Airmen escorted them.
After returning to civilian life he attends Parsons School of Design in New York, New York. He went on to excel as an illustrator with talents including watercolor and fine airbrush work.
In 1955, he met Annell Wilder while they were both working as illustrators for the Cohen Brother's Department Store in Jacksonville, Florida. Their courtship included setting up easels in the countryside and creating watercolor paintings. They wed on September 7, 1956, going on to have two daughters, Holly Beth Combs and Glee D. Lambert (Eddie).
Arthur went on to have a long career as an artist and then contractor with Martin Brothers (Martin Marietta), then civil service with both the Air Force and Navy, retiring after 35 years, and finally with Create A Vision.
After retiring in 1986 Arthur spent his time caring for numerous cats, people he helped off the street, and woodworking projects. His caring heart was always willing to help people and animals in need. Also, his sense of joy and laughter surrounded and added to the lives of all who knew him.
Arthur was predeceased by his mother, Louise Henrietta Crevensten, his sisters – Myra Cole, Etta Louise Crevensten, his brother Russell Crevensten and his wife, Annell Crevensten. He is survived by his daughters, Holly Beth Combs and Glee D. Lambert.
Funeral service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30AM at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 4083 Lannie Road Jacksonville, Florida 32218.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
