Wine
Arthur Edward Wine
Artie was born October 19, 1953 in Jacksonville, Florida and died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina. He split his time between the beaches of Florida and the western mountains of North Carolina. He loved surfing, "piddling" in the yard with his plants, creating art, music, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon Wine; son Jackson Wine; daughters-in-law Alex Ivers and Becky Harrison; his brother, Joseph Griego; sisters, Diane Norman and Donna Wheeler; his grandchildren Caleb Snyder, Jonah Wine, Jackson Snyder, Kendall Snyder, Riley Parker, and Miles Harrison. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mariah Wine and his brother, Jack Griego. The family has found some peace in believing that they are forever together.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4th from 12-2 pm at the American Legion at 1127 Atlantic Blvd in Atlantic Beach. A smaller, more intimate seaside ceremony will be held after - if weather permits.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019